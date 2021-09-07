Maybe you never went through a personal injury claim or you might be more than well acquainted with them. Regardless, if you have ever heard of slip and fall cases, injuries caused in car accidents, or medical malpractice, you must be curious about the most common types of negligence in personal injury cases.

The truth is that there are many types of personal injuries that one can invoke in court to receive monetary compensation for pain and suffering. To ensure that you have a winning lawsuit, it helps to have a qualified lawyer on your side who is specialized in the specific area of interest to you.

Top 3 Most Common Types of Negligence in Personal Injury Cases

If you want to make sure that you are victorious in your legal endeavors, you can contact a Rutherfordton personal injury claims lawyer and count on their help to build and sustain a strong case in court. They can be of assistance to you regardless of the type of personal injury case.

Below are the top three most common types of negligence invoked in personal injury cases:

1. Medical Negligence in Personal Injury Cases

Medical malpractice cases have met a growing rate during the Covid-19 Pandemic. These numbers continue to rise. The insertion of telehealth medical services, meant to help during the pandemic, required a significant change in management efforts.

The existing models of care had to be redesigned to make the services available from a distance. When a doctor fails to provide a proper duty of care to a patient or breaches the duty of care, it is usually enough of a reason to start a personal injury case. However, to win the case, there must be sufficient proof to sustain the claim.

With a careful recording of each conversation, treatment, and medical visit report at hand, you can use an attorney specializing in medical malpractice to reach an economic reward for the damages you suffered.

It is vital to remember that a medical malpractice case is difficult to win from the patient's perspective. Medical professionals are obliged by their Hippocratic oath to act with good intention and put their best efforts into healing a patient asking for their help.

That is why it is crucial to seek out expert legal help. A qualified attorney can help steer your case in the right direction and increase your chances of victory. They will be able to guide you through the legal process and offer the support you need.

2. Security Negligence in Personal Injury Cases

Although we live in a relatively safe world, there are still robberies, assaults, and petty theft incidents going on in public spaces such as malls, theater halls, and commercial galleries. These events qualify most frequently as security negligence situations.

The pandemic crisis registered an increased number of assaults occurring outdoors. The rising aggression levels are not a surprise for the NGOs or personal lawyers dealing with domestic violence cases. It is all due to the lack of proper social support and no measures taken for helping people in vulnerable situations.

Humans are usually prone to enter conflicting scenarios or create them if their daily lifestyle lacks proper social stimulations, relaxation settings, or productive habits. There are conditions met for security incidents in public spaces as well as in private settings.

3. Professional Negligence in Personal Injury Cases

In basic terms, professional negligence is when a person within a professional role (a financial adviser, surveyor, personal assistant, accountant, or solicitor) fails to perform up to the standards required of them, resulting in the client suffering damage or loss.

A professional person has a duty of care to their client to perform their job to a reasonable standard and with reasonable care. Any failure to do so, with the right pieces of evidence and good defence in court, can bring the plaintiff a generous reward. However, you should be aware of the legal obligations stipulated in the contract between client and provider. It is always best to show this paper to your lawyer at your initial consultation.

The Bottom Line

These three types of negligence are found in most lawsuits. Despite the best protection that can be offered by different systems and institutions, we are still vulnerable to an extent. If you were injured in an accident, you have the right to file for compensation.

Having an experienced attorney on your side can make a world of a difference. They can offer professional advice on how to proceed with your case to maximize your chances of a successful outcome.

Author Bio: With a BA in communications and paralegal experience, Irma C. Dengler decided to combine her skills. In the past, when she was involved in proceedings of her own, she witnessed firsthand the weight of legal language. A convoluted terminology can easily disarm the average American. Therefore, she set off to empower her readers by making the law more accessible to them. Although she has covered all areas of civil and criminal law, insurance-related issues, and her area of speciality are personal injury cases.

