Inspection of gold shops to be increased to prevent tax evasion: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-09-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 12:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
To prevent tax evasion in gold jewelry sales, strict measures like increased inspection of gold shops would be taken, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the CM in a high-level meeting held to discuss the issue, a state government release said.

In the meeting it was also decided to strengthen the sales tax intelligence in the state, it said.

The CM directed that strict inspections should be carried out in areas where tax evasion was likely and where violations are found, action, including cancellation of GST registration of such persons, should be taken against them, the release said. Adequate incentives should be given to officials who do more tax collection, it was decided in the meeting during which Vijayan also inquired about the possibility of making CCTV footage of large gold shops available at the GST office and police station, it said.

