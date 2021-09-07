Taliban gunmen fire in the air to disperse protest in Kabul - witnesses
Taliban gunmen fired in the air to disperse protesters in the center of the Afghanistan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, witnesses said.
Video clips showed scores of people running as volleys of gunfire were heard.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
