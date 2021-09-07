Left Menu

Taliban gunmen fire in the air to disperse protest in Kabul - witnesses

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban gunmen fired in the air to disperse protesters in the center of the Afghanistan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Video clips showed scores of people running as volleys of gunfire were heard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

