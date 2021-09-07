BDO caught accepting bribe in Jharkhand

A block development officer (BDO) in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district was caught red-handed accepting bribe by an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team on Tuesday morning, a senior official said.

Based on a complaint filed by a resident of Manjla Chumba village in the district, a team of officials conducted raid at Mandu BDO Vinay Kumar's residence and apprehended him when he was accepting chemical-laced currency notes worth Rs 45,000 from an individual, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Madan Paswan.

The BDO had demanded money for approving the construction of a shed over a poultry farm.

