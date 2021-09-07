Left Menu

Mob vandalises police station in MP's Khargone after death of tribal youth

Angry villagers vandalised the Bistan Police Station in Khargone district on Tuesday after the death of tribal youth in jail.

ANI | Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:56 IST
Mob vandalises police station in MP's Khargone after death of tribal youth
Bistan Police Station was vandalised by angry villagers on Tuesday. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Angry villagers vandalised the Bistan Police Station in Khargone district on Tuesday after the death of tribal youth in jail. The accused was arrested with 11 others for alleged involvement in theft and robbery. After being produced in court, the accused were taken in police remand for two days. Later they were produced in court again and sent to jail on Monday.

One of the accused died in jail during the night after his health deteriorated. The villagers alleged that the police beat up the accused brutally, due to which the condition of four deteriorated and one died. After villagers received information about the death of the youth, they attacked the police station.

The situation was brought into control after police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate reached the spot. [{3bfca31e-dcc5-4cfe-a4dd-e853c666c5d1:intradmin/E-qqcpSUUAEEZIm.jpg}]

"The incident occurred at around 9:30-9:45 AM in the morning. The villagers reacted to the death of an accused arrested with 11 others for theft and robbery. The villagers and relatives of the deceased allege that police killed him. The truth will only be out after the medical report. Three policemen faced injuries during the incident. The situation is under control," said Satyandra Singh, SDM, Khargone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021