Two held for taking bribe in Jammu and Kashmir
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has arrested two officials of the Defence Accounts Department for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for release of payment to a contractor, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Those arrested were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Wani, a multi-tasking staff officer, and senior accounts officer Hira Lal Dhar.
The ACB received a complaint that a file regarding release of payment for the maintenance work done under the Sadbhavana project was pending with Dhar.
''The officer was demanding Rs 5,000 as bribe for passing the file/release of payment due to the complainant through his multi-tasking staff (MTS) officer Riyaz Ahmad Wani,'' the spokesperson said.
A trap was laid and Wani was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, he said, adding that Dhar was also taken into custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tewari flays remarks made by Punjab Cong president's advisers on Kashmir, Pakistan
Two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir
Jewellers in Jammu stage protest; join one-day token strike against gold hallmarking
Tewari flays remarks made by Punjab Cong chief Sidhu's advisers on Kashmir, Pakistan
Tewari flays remarks made by Punjab Cong chief Sidhu's advisers on Kashmir, Pakistan