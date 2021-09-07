Left Menu

Two held for taking bribe in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:27 IST
Two held for taking bribe in Jammu and Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has arrested two officials of the Defence Accounts Department for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for release of payment to a contractor, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Those arrested were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Wani, a multi-tasking staff officer, and senior accounts officer Hira Lal Dhar.

The ACB received a complaint that a file regarding release of payment for the maintenance work done under the Sadbhavana project was pending with Dhar.

''The officer was demanding Rs 5,000 as bribe for passing the file/release of payment due to the complainant through his multi-tasking staff (MTS) officer Riyaz Ahmad Wani,'' the spokesperson said.

A trap was laid and Wani was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, he said, adding that Dhar was also taken into custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021