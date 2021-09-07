Two held for taking bribe in Jammu and Kashmir

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has arrested two officials of the Defence Accounts Department for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for release of payment to a contractor, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Those arrested were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Wani, a multi-tasking staff officer, and senior accounts officer Hira Lal Dhar.

The ACB received a complaint that a file regarding release of payment for the maintenance work done under the Sadbhavana project was pending with Dhar.

''The officer was demanding Rs 5,000 as bribe for passing the file/release of payment due to the complainant through his multi-tasking staff (MTS) officer Riyaz Ahmad Wani,'' the spokesperson said.

A trap was laid and Wani was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, he said, adding that Dhar was also taken into custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)