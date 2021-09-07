Vivo penalised for garbage mismanagement in Greater Noida

Chinese phone-maker Vivo was penalised by the Greater Noida Authority Tuesday for alleged mismanagement of garbage disposal and was warned of double the penalty for repeat offence, officials said.

The company at its office in the Tech Zone area of Greater Noida was also found flouting norms on segregation of waste, they said.

They added that no rule violation was found vis a vis e-waste disposal and the penalty pertained to the disposal of general garbage only. Vivo could not be contacted immediately for their response.

''A fine of Rs 52,500 was slapped on Vivo for non-disposal of garbage. The authority has warned of a double penalty on repeat offences. The penalty sum has to be remitted within a week, failing which legal action would be initiated against the company,'' the Greater Noida Authority said in a statement.

Deputy General Manager (Health) Salil Yadav had directed officials for the on-spot probe led by Assistant Manager Vaibhav Nagar on Tuesday, the authority added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)