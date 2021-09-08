Left Menu

Afghanistan: Elders leader tells UN council to protect rights

PTI | Updated: 08-09-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 11:53 IST
Afghanistan: Elders leader tells UN council to protect rights
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Former Irish president Mary Robinson, who heads the group of prominent former leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, called on China and Russia especially to tell the Taliban that participation of women in Afghan society and the education of girls are "non-negotiable and must be respected." Robinson recalled visiting Afghanistan in March 2002 as U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and being with the then minister of women's affairs and other Afghan women who had been active before the Taliban ruled from 1996-2001 when they drafted a charter of women's rights.

Now chair of The Elders, Robinson told the UN Security Council on Tuesday this was "an important reminder that women's rights are not Western rights - they are fundamental human rights that these Afghan women had reclaimed in accordance with their cultural values." Over the past nearly 20 years, she said, "hard-won gains in gender equality and women's rights have been secured through constitutional, legislative and policy changes." "We cannot allow the women and girls of Afghanistan to be deprived of these rights, including the right to leave the country," Robinson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021