No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places in the national capital have been barred by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. It should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place, the DDMA said, adding permission will also not be granted for any procession.

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places, the order stated.

The festival will be celebrated from September 10 to 19.

The DDMA also directed district magistrates and District DCPs to convene meetings with religious, community leaders, and Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Samitis before the festival to get their cooperation to maintain the law and order and harmony and also to sensitize the public for compliance of guidelines and instructions issued for combating the infection.

All kinds of gatherings and congregations are presently prohibited in the national capital by the DDMA.

Even the recent Janmashtami celebrations were muted in the national capital with devotees not being allowed to visit religious places as part of the preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the DDMA is yet to take a call on the holding of Ramlilas even as over 60 Ramlila organization committees have decided to hold the event in its physical form this year following the nod from DDA, MCDs, and ASI to use their grounds.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded death from COVID-19, the first this month, and 50 fresh cases of the infection, with the positivity rate being 0.07 percent.

The cumulative number of cases stands at 14,38,041. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll due to the disease is 25,083.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)