CoGTA welcomes reopening of voter, candidate registration

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has welcomed the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) decision to reopen the voter and candidate registration for the 2021 local government elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Committee said it is aware that the announcement came after the Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC's application to postpone the elections until a later date, due to safety concerns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Constitutional Court on Friday ordered the IEC to hold the local government elections by no later than 1 November 2021. The Committee noted that the IEC had since rescheduled a registration weekend for the weekend of 18 and 19 September 2021.

"The committee believes that this new registration weekend affords many South Africans who were unable to register as a result of precautions due to the pandemic an opportunity to register and update their voter registration details.

"The committee believes that it is vital that every eligible South African has an opportunity to register in a manner that is safe to their health," reads the statement. The committee also noted that the IEC had taken a decision to allow political parties and independent candidates an opportunity to nominate candidates after the registration weekend has occurred and after the voters' roll has closed.

It said it was aware of the contention around this decision from various parties. Committee chairperson Fikile Xasa said it was important to give the IEC "the space to navigate this period in a manner that will ensure that the country holds safe, free and fair local government elections".

The committee has scheduled a meeting with the IEC for 22 September 2021 to assess its readiness for hosting the elections between 27 October and 1 November, as directed by the Court. The committee last met with the IEC on 6 April 2021 to discuss its preparations for the 2021 local government electoral cycle in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the then anticipated third wave of infections.

The committee has already engaged the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) to satisfy itself that the ward delimitation process in preparation for the elections has been completed. The MDB informed the committee that it handed over the final wards to the IEC on 1 December 2020.

The scheduled meeting of 22 September 2021 will provide an optimal opportunity for the committee to follow up with the IEC regarding the implementation of the Constitutional Court Order, as well as the challenges that may have been experienced in this regard.

