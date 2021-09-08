Left Menu

Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2

A gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured five others, law enforcement officials said.The blast occurred in a nine-story building in Noginsk, a town 50 km east of Moscow. Local authorities evacuated 170 people from the building.A man and a woman were killed, and five other people sustained injuries, according to the Moscow regions branch of Russias Investigative Committee.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:03 IST
Gas explosion in apartment building outside Moscow kills 2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A gas explosion in an apartment building outside Moscow on Wednesday killed two people and injured five others, law enforcement officials said.

The blast occurred in a nine-story building in Noginsk, a town 50 km east of Moscow. The blast affected the lower part of the building, with three stories appearing to have sustained the most damage. About 30 apartments were damaged. Local authorities evacuated 170 people from the building.

A man and a woman were killed, and five other people sustained injuries, according to the Moscow region's branch of Russia's Investigative Committee. It wasn't immediately clear whether there were more people under the rubble.

The authorities launched a criminal probe into the explosion as is common in such cases. The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, headed to the site of the blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021