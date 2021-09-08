Left Menu

Naqvi slams farm leaders, calls them "confused"

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday slammed the protesting farmers and called their leaders "confused."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:46 IST
Naqvi slams farm leaders, calls them "confused"
Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday slammed the protesting farmers and called their leaders "confused." "They said the MSP was going to be abolished but, the government guaranteed that such was not the case. Then, they said that the mandi system will come to an end however, the mandis are even more prosperous and fruitful now. They even tried to incite a misconception about the lands that farmers own, although the guarantee about the land is already inscribed in the laws," Naqvi told ANI.

"Hence, the farmers don't have any issue to protest over and this is all actually meaningless. The farmer leaders themselves are confused and want to confuse others as well," Naqvi added. He also lashed out at the farm leaders saying, "Some people are in the misbelief that they are the only ones benevolent to farmers and are their greatest leaders."

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021