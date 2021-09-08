Left Menu

West African regional bloc suspends Guinea's membership following coup

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea's membership following the military coup that overthrew President Alpha Conde over the weekend, Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Alpha Barry said on Wednesday.

The leaders of the bloc also demanded Conde's release from military custody, and will send a high-level delegation to Guinea on Thursday, said Alpha Barry, speaking to the media after a video summit of ECOWAS leaders.

