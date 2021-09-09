CISF jawan found hanging at home

Left Menu

Singhs mother had died a month ago. The cause behind the incident could not yet be ascertained, police added.

PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 10:18 IST
A 46-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was found hanging in his residential quarter from a water supply pipe in Bokaro district, police said on Thursday.

The jawan identified as Ranvir Kumar Singh was posted at Dugda Coal Washery plant, which is a subsidiary of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), the police said.

Singh was found hanging by family members from a water supply pipe in his residential quarter on Wednesday. They rushed him to DVC hospital in Chandrapura but the doctors declared him dead.

Singh's mother had died a month ago. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem in Sub-Divisional Hospital, Chas.

Ranvir was a resident of Rampur village under the Jandaha police station of Vaishali district in Bihar. The cause behind the incident could not yet be ascertained, police added.

