PRICES-COMMODITIES

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:41 IST
Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5400-6600: Medium 3800-4400: Jowar 2000-2600: Jaggery cube 3800-4000: Jaggery ball 4200-4500: Coriander Seed 11000-13000: Chilies fine 32000-35000: Potato Big 1600-1800: Medium 1100-1300: Onion Big 1200-1600: Medium 800-1200: Small 200-800: Tamarind 14000-17000: Garlic 350-850: Horsegram 3700-4200: Wheat 2400-3000 Turmeric 9000-13000: Turdhal 9000-10500: Green Gram Dhal 8500-9000: Black gram dal 8200-11000: Bengal Gramdhal 6200-6800: Mustard 8500-9500: Gingelly 11500-14500: Sugar 3600-3700: Groundnut Seed 9500-10500: Copra 20000-20200.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1600-1800 Coconut oil (10kg):2000-2400 Gingelly oil: 1800-3100 Ghee (5kg): 2150-2450.

