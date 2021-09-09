UK looking at safe and legal ways to stop migrant boats -PM's spokesman

Britain is exploring a range of safe and legal options to stop boats of migrants making the journey across the English Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

The government has approved plans to turn away boats illegally carrying migrants, according to an official, deepening a diplomatic rift with France over how to deal with a surge of people risking their lives by trying to cross one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

"We continue to evaluate and test a range of safe and legal options to find ways of stopping small boats making this dangerous and unnecessary journey," the spokesman said. "We are confident that any approach that we take will meet the requirements of the law."

