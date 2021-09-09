Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in J-K's Pulwama; arms, ammunition seized
Security forces on Thursday arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district and seized arms and ammunition from him, police said.On specific input regarding movement of terrorists, the police, the army and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation in the Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.During the search operation, the joint forces observed some suspicious movement in an orchard area from where a suspected person was trying to escape.
''During the search operation, the joint forces observed some suspicious movement in an orchard area from where a suspected person was trying to escape. But the person was tactfully apprehended by them,'' he said. The spokesman said that the arrested person has been identified as Shahid Ahmed Khanday, a resident of Mandakpal in Khrew. ''During his personal search, incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession. As per police records, he is an active terrorist and affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen,” the spokesman said. Police have registered a case and further investigation has been initiated, he added.
