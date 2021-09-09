Xi says China to donate 100 mln vaccine doses to developing countries - CCTV
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:43 IST
President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China would donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries this year, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The pledge, made by Xi during the virtual BRICS Summit, is additional to the $100 million donation the Chinese president last month said Beijing was willing to give to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, according to the CCTV report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
