Xi says China to donate 100 mln vaccine doses to developing countries - CCTV

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:43 IST
Xi says China to donate 100 mln vaccine doses to developing countries - CCTV
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China would donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries this year, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The pledge, made by Xi during the virtual BRICS Summit, is additional to the $100 million donation the Chinese president last month said Beijing was willing to give to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, according to the CCTV report.

