Six cops suspended for assaulting ex-serviceman over no helmet

Six police personnel were suspended on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a former serviceman who was riding a motorcycle without helmet in Kendrapara town of Odisha, an officer said.

Manorajnan Rout suffered serious injuries after the police personnel, instead of penalising Rout under the Motor Vehicles Act, beat him up with batons at Tinimuhani Chhak on Wednesday evening, he said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage.

The suspended personnel included five constables and a havildar. The matter is still being investigated, the police officer said.

The Kendrapara district ex-servicemen association has condemned the incident and demanded stern action against those guilty.

''All police personnel who attacked him should be arrested soon,'' association president Mahesh Kar said.

