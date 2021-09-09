Left Menu

Two held with Ambergis worth over Rs 5 crore in Mumbai

The Mumbai polices crime branch has arrested two persons with Ambergris or vomit of whale worth Rs 5.91 crore from suburban Bhandup, an official said on Thursday.Acting on a tip-off, officials of the crime branchs unit-7 laid a trap and nabbed Surendra Chotto 39 and Yogesh Chavhan 37, who had come to sell Ambergis on the Eastern Express Highway on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Two held with Ambergis worth over Rs 5 crore in Mumbai
The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested two persons with Ambergris or vomit of whale worth Rs 5.91 crore from suburban Bhandup, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the crime branch's unit-7 laid a trap and nabbed Surendra Chotto (39) and Yogesh Chavhan (37), who had come to sell Ambergis on the Eastern Express Highway on Wednesday evening, an official said. The police recovered 5.910 kg Ambergris, valued at Rs 5.91 crore from the bags of one of the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway. The sale of Ambergis, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

