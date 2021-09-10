Left Menu

Man held on murder charge

Police here arrested a man for allegedly murdering a youth earlier this month, an official said on Thursday.The accused, identified as Kapil, alias Gandhi, was arrested after he opened fire at a police team on the Shahjahanpur road on Wednesday night.In retaliatory firing, he received a bullet injury.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:00 IST
Man held on murder charge
  • Country:
  • India

Police here arrested a man for allegedly murdering a youth earlier this month, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Kapil, alias Gandhi, was arrested after he opened fire at a police team on the Shahjahanpur road on Wednesday night.

In retaliatory firing, he received a bullet injury. Kapil was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Kapil confessed that he killed Manoj, alias Guddu, earlier this month, police said. Police have recovered a countrymade pistol, one live and two used cartridges besides a bike from him, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021