Man held on murder charge
- Country:
- India
Police here arrested a man for allegedly murdering a youth earlier this month, an official said on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Kapil, alias Gandhi, was arrested after he opened fire at a police team on the Shahjahanpur road on Wednesday night.
In retaliatory firing, he received a bullet injury. Kapil was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.
Kapil confessed that he killed Manoj, alias Guddu, earlier this month, police said. Police have recovered a countrymade pistol, one live and two used cartridges besides a bike from him, the SP said.
