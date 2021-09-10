Left Menu

Kolkata top cop promoted to DGP rank

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:49 IST
The West Bengal government on Thursday promoted Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra to the rank of DGP, according to an official order.

Mitra, however, would continue to be the commissioner of police, it said.

The 1988-batch IPS officer was also honoured with the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service last month.

