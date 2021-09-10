Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-09-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 10:46 IST
Man gets 5 years in jail for attacking father
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 40-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment by the Thane district court for brutally attacking his father in 2018.

In his order delivered on September 8, District Judge SP Godhalekar also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused, Sandeep Deoram Pagi, after finding him guilty of offences under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Pagi is a resident of Barafpada village in neighbouring Palghar district.

The judge said a sum of Rs 10,000, out of the fine amount, should be paid to the victim.

The prosecution had also invoked the IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) against the accused, but the charge could not be proved in the court.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on August 19, 2018, when the accused came home inebriated and started troubling his 60-year-old father.

When the accused's father asked him to stop misbehaving, he attacked him with an axe, leaving him badly injured, it said.

The prosecution said there was a monetary dispute between them.

In his order, the judge said the prosecution has successfully proved charges against the accused and sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

