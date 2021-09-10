Left Menu

Maha: 33 dredging fiber boats seized

Updated: 10-09-2021 15:11 IST
Maha: 33 dredging fiber boats seized
In a crackdown on illegal dredging for sand around the Vaitarna river in Palghar district, the administration has seized 33 dredging fiber boats, police said on Friday.

Officials from police and revenue departments seized the boats in a joint operation on Wednesday and later destroyed them, Palghar Police PRO said in a statement.

However, persons operating these boats managed to escape from the spot, he said.

He said offences were registered at police stations at Palghar and Vasai against unnamed persons engaged in illegal dredging around the river.

Dredging has been banned in the vicinity of the river by the district administration as it poses threat to a nearby rail bridge and adversely impacts the environment.

Sub-Divisional Officer Palghar Dhanaji Toraskar said one dredging fiber boat costs Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

