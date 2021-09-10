Ivory Coast says military reconnaissance helicopter missing
Ivory Coast's defence ministry said on Friday that a military helicopter with five people aboard on a reconnaissance mission in the north of the country had gone missing near the border with Burkina Faso.
The army faces attacks by armed militants in the north.
