France's Macron, Germany's Merkel to meet Sept 16 - Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 17:36 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet at the Elysee palace on Sept 16 to discuss various issues including the situation in Afghanistan, the French presidency said on Friday.
Other topics for discussions will range from the situation in Sahel to the upcoming French presidency of the European Union, it added.
