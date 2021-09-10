Left Menu

Gunmen ambush Pak top cop’s vehicle; 1 killed

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:55 IST
Gunmen ambush Pak top cop’s vehicle; 1 killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani Additional Inspector General of Police was injured and his brother killed when a group of unidentified gunmen ambushed his vehicle in the country's Punjab province, the police said.

Sajjad Afzal Afridi was targeted by the gunmen near Fateh Jung interchange under the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was said to be critical while his brother died.

Afridi, an Additional Inspector General of Police, was present in the vehicle along with his brother when the gunmen ambushed them, the police said, adding that a team has been formed to nab the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021