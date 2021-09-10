Left Menu

R'sthan govt temporarily suspends trade licence fee imposed by Jaipur Municipal Corporation

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:46 IST
R'sthan govt temporarily suspends trade licence fee imposed by Jaipur Municipal Corporation
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has temporarily suspended the trade license fee imposed by the Jaipur Municipal Corporations (Heritage and Greater) on various business activities. Many business organisations had called for a shutdown on Saturday against the fee.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken a decision to temporarily suspend this fee keeping in mind the circumstances of coronavirus, an official statement said.

Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, MLA Amin Kagzi and Gangadevi also met Local Self Government Department Minister Shanti Dhariwal to suggest him not to levy this fee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021