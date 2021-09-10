Left Menu

Theft at Rajasthan minister’s house, case registered

Two LED TVs were allegedly stolen from the house of Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, police said Friday. A domestic help, who lives in the house, reported the crime to police.PTI AG MGA MGA

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two LED TVs were allegedly stolen from the house of Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, police said Friday. The incident took place at his residence in Jagdamba Colony of Dausa district Thursday night, they said, adding the culprits were unidentified.

A case has been registered at Lalsot police station and further investigation is on, Dausa ASP Lal Chand Kayal said. A domestic help, who lives in the house, reported the crime to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

