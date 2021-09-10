Left Menu

Two held for raping woman after drugging her, search on for two more accused

Two of the four accused who allegedly raped a 32-year-old woman after intoxicating her by giving drugs and alcohol here a few days ago, have been arrested, police said on Friday.The Kollam-native had come to the city as she was invited by her social media friend Ajnaz,they said.

The Kollam-native had come to the city as she was invited by her social media friend Ajnaz,they said. ''Ajnaz and his friend Fahad took her to an apartment on the outskirts of the city. Ajnaz raped her after which he invited the other accused into the room. They forced her to drink alcohol and other drugs and later raped her. They also recorded their act on their mobile phones,'' police told PTI.

However, when the woman fell unconscious, they rushed her to a nearby private hospital and escaped from there. Hospital authorities informed the police. The investigating team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, K Sudarshan, nabbed the prime accused Ajnaz and Fahad, both natives of nearby Atholi, on Friday,police said.

Search is on for the other two accused,they added.

