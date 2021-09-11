Left Menu

FIR registered against 250 people for violating COVID-19 protocols in MP's Gwalior

An FIR was registered against 250 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols while attending an event in Gwalior, the police said on Friday.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2021 04:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 04:38 IST
FIR registered against 250 people for violating COVID-19 protocols in MP's Gwalior
ASP Rural Jairaj Kuber (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against 250 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols while attending an event in Gwalior, the police said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural Jairaj Kuber said, "An FIR was registered against 250 people for violating COVID-19 protocols in Gwalior. They were at an event that was organised without permission from the administration and COVID-19 rules were violated. An FIR was registered against the organiser as well."

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021