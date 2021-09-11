Left Menu

Maha CM condemns Sakinaka rape-murder case; promises fast-track trial

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday termed the rape and murder of a woman in Mumbais Sakinaka as a blot on humanity, and promised a fast-track trial in the case.He asserted that the perpetrator would be punished severely.The trial in the case will be done on a fast track and the victim, who succumbed to injuries today, will get justice, Thackeray said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:38 IST
Maha CM condemns Sakinaka rape-murder case; promises fast-track trial
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday termed the rape and murder of a woman in Mumbai's Sakinaka as a ''blot on humanity'', and promised a fast-track trial in the case.

He asserted that the perpetrator would be punished severely.

''The trial in the case will be done on a fast track and the victim, who succumbed to injuries today, will get justice,'' Thackeray said in a statement. The chief minister said he has discussed the case with state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. ''I have directed the authorities to expedite the investigation into the case,'' he said. The woman, 34, died in a civic-run hospital in Mumbai the wee hours of Saturday a day after she was raped and brutalized with an iron rod in a stationary vehicle parked by the roadside at Sakinaka. A 45-year-old man has been arrested in this connection, police have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021