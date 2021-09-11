Left Menu

BSF nabs two Bangladeshi cattle smugglers in West Bengal's Malda

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two Bangladeshi cattle smugglers and recused four cattle while conducting a drive against the same on International Border (IB) in Malda District in the early hours of Saturday.

ANI | Malda (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-09-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 18:41 IST
BSF nabs two Bangladeshi cattle smugglers in West Bengal's Malda
One of the Bangladeshi cattle smugglers apprehended by BSF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two Bangladeshi cattle smugglers and recused four cattle while conducting a drive against the same on International Border (IB) in Malda District in the early hours of Saturday. "BSF troops of the 78 Battalion at Border Outpost Nimtita under the South Bengal frontier laid siege to the area at around 2.30 am on the basis of information from the intelligence department, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh border," reads the BSF statement.

The BSF troops monitored the activities of the smugglers through night cameras and caught them along with four cattle as soon as the two Bangladeshi smugglers started trying to cross the IB along with cattle while swimming in a flooded river. The apprehended Bangladeshi cattle smugglers revealed in the initial interrogation their names as Arif Sheikh, and Matin. Arif and Matin belong to Parchoka and Barorusa villages in Bangladesh respectively.

"They (smugglers) revealed that on September 8 they illegally came to India from Bangladesh through the river and reached Arjunpur via Indian village Haldarpara and met with Indian smugglers named Hussain and Ahsan Ali of Arjunpur," the BSF said. BSF said, four cattle were given to Arif and Maatin from Arjunpur village and those were to be handed over to Bangladeshi smugglers Rubel, a resident of Thuthapara, and Masood, resident of Manahorpur, two cattle each separately.

"In return, they were to get Bangla Taka of Rs 20,000 each," said the BSF. "But before crossing the International Boundary line, they were apprehended along with the cattle," said the paramilitary force.

Bangladeshi smugglers apprehended by the BSF have been handed over to Shamsherganj police station along with cattle for legal action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021