Ganesh Utsav: 563 idols immersed in Mumbai till 3pm on Sat
The immersion of the 'one-and-half day' Ganesh idols began in Mumbai on Saturday, with 563 idols making their way into lakes and other artificial water-bodies till 3pm, an official said.
He said the idols immersed comprise five 'sarvajanik' or public ones, 546 household ones and 12 'hartalikas' (idols made to celebrate Teej falling in the monsoon), with 308 idols being immersed in artificial lakes.
The immersion process is being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with the help of the metropolis' police, he added.
The festival, among the state's most patronized, is being celebrated in a low-key manner amid several restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of a possible third wave of infections.
