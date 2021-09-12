Left Menu

Army organises free medical camp in J-K's Bhimber Gali near LOC

In an effort to render necessary healthcare facilities to villagers residing near the line of control (LoC), the army organised a free medical camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali sector in Dratti village.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-09-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 11:25 IST
Free health check-up camp in Dratti village of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an effort to render necessary healthcare facilities to villagers residing near the line of control (LoC), the army organized a free medical camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali sector in Dratti village. People living in the border areas have been facing difficulties in availing of medical facilities due to lack of infrastructure and the one-day camp organized by the Bhimber Gali Brigade of the Indian Army on Saturday came as a relief.

People have to travel long distances to get access to healthcare facilities here. Dr. Sabha, who works at a community health center in Mendhar and volunteered in the medical camp lauded the army for the initiative.

She said, "Army has helped a lot of people here. We are here to provide maximum benefit to the people ." Army Major Dr. Deepti Mishra told ANI that the camp mainly focused on women and children.

"It is mainly for women and children. We have observed that there is a lack of nutrition among these people. For such a basic health check-up, they have to travel long distances. We will try to organize it more often," she said. The medical professionals also provided medicines to people free of cost. Several senior citizens were also catered to at the medical camp.

