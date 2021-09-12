Left Menu

Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations

After two troops were killed Saturday in an attack in Syria's northwest Idlib region, the government said one of the three who were injured in the incident later died. The so-called "de-escalation" zone south of Turkey is the last major area of Syria still in rebel hands after a decade-long war, and parts are jointly patrolled by Turkish and Russian forces based on accords the nations struck early last year.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 16:16 IST
Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two more Turkish soldiers were killed in cross-border operations in Syria and Iraq, the defense ministry said on Sunday, bringing the total military casualties to four at the weekend. After two troops were killed Saturday in an attack in Syria's northwest Idlib region, the government said one of the three who were injured in the incident later died.

The so-called "de-escalation" zone south of Turkey is the last major area of Syria still in rebel hands after a decade-long war, and parts are jointly patrolled by Turkish and Russian forces based on accords the nations struck early last year. The fourth casualty was reported in northern Iraq after an attack by "separatist terrorists" on a Turkish military vehicle that was leaving a base, the ministry said, adding another soldier was also injured.

Turkey's operation in Iraq targets the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has bases there and is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and European Union. The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021