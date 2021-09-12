Video shows COVID-19 norm violations at Maha minister's event; no case, say cops
- Country:
- India
A video that went viral on social media of an event attended by Maharashtra minister Dattatray Bharne in Indapur in Pune showed him and several of his supporters not maintaining social distance nor wearing masks, despite both being mandatory as per COVID-19 norms.
Bharne, the local Nationalist Congress Party MLA, was attending the inauguration of a new bank building in Pimpri Budruk village on Saturday, and the videos in circulation showed his supporters carrying him on their shoulders.
However, when contacted, Indapur police station Inspector T Mujawar on Sunday said no case was registered in this connection as no one had come forward to complain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Income tax dept conducts searches on steel manufacturer, trader group in Maharashtra, Goa
Rahul thought my black cap was linked to RSS: Maharashtra Guv
BJP's Jan Ashirvad yatras leading to spike COVID cases in Maharashtra, says Ajit Pawar
Sena, BJP must come together for Maharashtra's progress, says Athawale
Deshmukh case: ED summons Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab in money laundering case