Two Moroccan truck drivers killed in Mali ambush

Two Moroccan truck drivers were killed on Sunday and another was injured in an attack by unidentified armed men 300 kilometers away from Mali's capital, Bamako, Morocco's MAP news agency said. The attackers escaped after the shooting without stealing any goods, the same soruce said.

The gunnmen were masked and had bulletproof vests, MAP said citing witnesses. Morocco asked Mali to open an investigation into the attack.

