Left Menu

Two Moroccan truck drivers killed in Mali ambush

Two Moroccan truck drivers were killed on Sunday and another was injured in an attack by unidentified armed men 300 kilometers away from Mali's capital, Bamako, Morocco's MAP news agency said. Morocco asked Mali to open an investigation into the attack.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 17:56 IST
Two Moroccan truck drivers killed in Mali ambush
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Two Moroccan truck drivers were killed on Sunday and another was injured in an attack by unidentified armed men 300 kilometers away from Mali's capital, Bamako, Morocco's MAP news agency said. The attackers escaped after the shooting without stealing any goods, the same soruce said.

The gunnmen were masked and had bulletproof vests, MAP said citing witnesses. Morocco asked Mali to open an investigation into the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021