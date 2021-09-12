Left Menu

IUML appoints new state committee for Haritha

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 19:13 IST
IUML appoints new state committee for Haritha
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday appointed a new state committee of Haritha, the party's women student wing.

The appointment comes days after the party had dissolved the state committee of Haritha after it rejected the high command's demand to withdraw the complaint a group of its members had filed with the Kerala Women's Commission seeking action against some of the male leaders of Muslim Students Federation, who allegedly used derogatory remarks against them.

P H Ayisha Banu and Rumaisa Rafeeq are appointed as the new president and the general secretary of the reconstituted panel.

The committee includes Vice Presidents -- Najva Haneena, Shahida Rashid and Ayisha Mariyum, Secretaries - Faisa and Akhila Farsana and Treaurer -- Nayana Suresh.

It was a complaint filed by a group of Haritha leaders before the Women’s Commission against MSF state president P K Nawaz and two other leaders, for making derogatory remarks during its state committee meeting a few months ago, which provoked the parent party to act against the the state panel of Haritha.

Sources close to the party said the new president of Haritha is one among the 10 office bearers of the dissolved committee, but not a signatory in the complaint filed before the Commission.

Acting on a complaint from the Women's Commission, the Kozhikode city police had on Friday questioned Nawaz, who was arrested and later released on bail.

The Haritha-MSF leader and National Vice president of MSF Fathima Tahliya, who addressed a press meet few weeks ago elaborating the circumstances that forced Haritha complain to the Commission, had expressed displeasure in the new nominated committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021