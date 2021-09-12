Left Menu

U.N. to distribute Qatari aid to Gaza on Monday, envoy says

Under a revised funding scheme coordinated by Qatar and the U.N. and supported by Israel, cash will be given out at more than 700 distribution points throughout the Gaza Strip, a U.N. official said. Nearly 100,000 beneficiaries will begin to receive the cash aid on Monday, U.N. Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 19:32 IST
U.N. to distribute Qatari aid to Gaza on Monday, envoy says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nations will begin on Monday to distribute cash aid to thousands of poor families in Hamas-run Gaza under a programme funded by Qatar, the U.N. Middle East envoy said.

Qatar has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Gaza since the 2014 war between the Palestinian enclave's Islamist Hamas rulers and Israel. But another round of fighting in May prompted Israeli and U.S. demands to revise the payouts to ensure they do not reach Hamas. They have since been on hold. Under a revised funding scheme coordinated by Qatar and the U.N. and supported by Israel, cash will be given out at more than 700 distribution points throughout the Gaza Strip, a U.N. official said.

Nearly 100,000 beneficiaries will begin to receive the cash aid on Monday, U.N. Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland wrote on Twitter on Sunday. Officials did not say if or how the distribution points were being monitored to ensure the cash bypasses Hamas.

Qatar was also due to provide aid to civil servants in Hamas-run ministries under an agreement with banks under the jurisdiction of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA). But the PA withdrew from that arrangement on Friday over concerns its involvement would expose it to legal issues. Hamas is deemed a terror group by the West.

The Qatari funding scheme for Gaza's poor has won support from Israel, whose prime minister, Naftali Bennett, said on Monday it would ensure money reached those in need while bypassing Hamas. However, according to Bennett, the payments would be made in vouchers, not in cash as the U.N. official said.

"The grant is being transferred in vouchers and not in suitcases of cash as has happened in the past," Bennett's office said in a statement. When asked about the discrepancy, Bennett's office declined to comment.

Officials were still working to find a mechanism that would distribute cash to civil servants without funding Hamas military activities, Bennett's office added. Israel and Egypt hold Gaza under a blockade, citing threats from Hamas. The World Bank has said that the restrictions have contributed to soaring poverty in the enclave, home to 2 million Palestinians. (Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021