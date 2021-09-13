Left Menu

Maha: 4 killed after car hits auto-rickshaw in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 09:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed after a car collided with their auto-rickshaw in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place in Pale village of Ambernath around 10 pm on Sunday, when the victims were returning home in Ulhasnagar town of the district after attending the ongoing Ganpati festival celebration at the place of an acquaintance, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said. The car coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw. Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw and its driver died on the spot, he said. The deceased were identified as Varsha Valecha (51), Aarti Valecha (41), Raj Valecha (12), and driver Kisan Shinde (33), all hailing from Ulhasnagar, the police said, adding that the bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The police registered a case against the unidentified car driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

