India looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and ecosystem in the country -ET Now

The Indian government is looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and ecosystem in the country, news website ET Now tweeted on Monday, citing sources.

The tax department is in favor of taxing crypto exchanges and trades and the government feels that any activity that generates income must pay tax, ET Now reported.

