Left Menu

8-year-old boy drowns in river

He, his wife, two daughters and the boy went to the river in Kallipatti to wash their clothes on Sunday. Both the husband and wife were washing the clothes and their daughters sitting on the river bank were watching their parents, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:48 IST
8-year-old boy drowns in river
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy drowned in the Bhavani River while their parents were washing clothes there, police said on Monday.

The boy was the son of a painter. He, his wife, two daughters, and the boy went to the river in Kallipatti to wash their clothes on Sunday. Both the husband and wife were washing the clothes and their daughters sitting on the river bank were watching their parents, the police said. The boy was taking a bath in the waters. Later, he got pulled under by a current and got washed away. His parents raised an alarm. Soon, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel were informed and the body of the boy was recovered after a two-hour-long search, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021