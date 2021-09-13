8-year-old boy drowns in river

An eight-year-old boy drowned in the Bhavani River while their parents were washing clothes there, police said on Monday.

The boy was the son of a painter. He, his wife, two daughters, and the boy went to the river in Kallipatti to wash their clothes on Sunday. Both the husband and wife were washing the clothes and their daughters sitting on the river bank were watching their parents, the police said. The boy was taking a bath in the waters. Later, he got pulled under by a current and got washed away. His parents raised an alarm. Soon, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel were informed and the body of the boy was recovered after a two-hour-long search, the police said.

