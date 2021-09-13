Left Menu

Karnataka opposition leaders arrive for assembly session in a bullock cart to protest fuel price hike

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders arrived at the Legislative Assembly on a bullock cart to protest against the fuel price hike on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:56 IST
Karnataka opposition leaders arrive for assembly session in a bullock cart to protest fuel price hike
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah along withState Congress president DK Shivakumar at the Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders arrived at the Legislative Assembly on a bullock cart to protest against the fuel price hike on Monday.

Siddaramaiah, State Congress president DK Shivakumar and other party leaders came to take part in the Monsoon session of the legislature on Monday. They came from their residence in Sadashiv Nagar and entered the Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru, in a bullock cart to protest against the rising prices of fuel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021