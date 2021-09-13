Woman electrocuted in UP village

A 30-year-old woman was electrocuted in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Monday.

The incident took place in Atalipur village that falls under Kairana police station Sunday when the victim, Puja, received a shock while handling a table fan.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

