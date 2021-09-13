Left Menu

MP: Man held for making fake mark sheets

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-09-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 19:56 IST
MP: Man held for making fake mark sheets
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making fake mark sheets of different universities and state boards, police said on Monday.

Satish Goswami (32) was arrested from Tilak Nagar area on a tip off and six computers, two printers and 14 fake mark sheets were seized, Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar told reporters.

''We have found two registers having entries of 554 persons. It appears these people must have got fake marksheets through this gang. Our probe has found Goswami and his associates may have provided fake mark sheets of MP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan school boards and also of universities for huge sums of money,'' he said.

The gang may have collected Rs 1.5 crore so far and efforts were on to nab other members of the gang and also those who obtained fake mark sheets from them, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021