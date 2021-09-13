Left Menu

37-year-old stabbed to death by mentally-challenged man in Jammu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 21:51 IST
A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death by a mentally-challenged person at a barber shop on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, police said.

Mukesh Raina, a resident of Brij Nagar, had gone for a haircut when he was attacked by Surinder Kumar inside the barber shop at TCP Kharian, a police official said.

He said Kumar, who is believed to be mentally-challenged person, picked up the scissors from the shop and stabbed Raina in the chest.

Raina died on-the-spot and his body was later taken by the police to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for postmortem, the official said, adding Kumar was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

