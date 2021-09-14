Left Menu

Maha: Minor detained for raping five-year-old neighbour in Palghar

The police have detained a minor boy for allegedly raping his five-year-old neighbour in Boisar of Maharashtras Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.A case has been registered against the 12-year-old accused under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, the official said.According to the police, the accused allegedly took the girl to the terrace of the residential building where they lived and raped her.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:10 IST
  • India

The police have detained a minor boy for allegedly raping his five-year-old neighbour in Boisar of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the 12-year-old accused under relevant provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly took the girl to the terrace of the residential building where they lived and raped her. The girl, who sustained injuries to in her private parts, told to her parents about the assault, following which a complaint was lodged with the police. While the victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the accused minor was detained and sent to a remand home, the official said, adding that the families of both children hail from Bihar.

