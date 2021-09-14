School sweeper gets life term for raping three minor students

A fast track special court in Durg in Chhattisgarh awarded life imprisonment to a 33-year-old man for raping three minor girls in 2015-16 in a private school where he was employed as a sweeper.

The court also convicted the school's principal Daniel Varghese, staffer Sajan Thomas and women teachers Pratibha Holkar and Sundari Nayak for failing to take prompt action in the sexual abuse incidents.

Additional Sessions Judge FTC II (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act ) Dr Mamta Bhojwani on Monday convicted prime accused S Sunil as well as Varghese, Thomas, Holkar and Nayak in three separate cases of sexual assault on girls aged between four and five years, government pleader Balmukund Chandrakar said.

Sunil was awarded imprisonment till death under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in all three cases, Chandrakar said.

On February 25, 2016, the father of one of the victims had lodged a complaint at Bhilai Nagar police station in Durg that her daughter, who was then studying in nursery at the school, was sexually assaulted by sweeper Sunil, he said.

The complainant had also lodged a case against Varghese, nursery section in-charge Holkar and Thomas for failing to take action when he reported the matter to them, Chandrakar said.

''Subsequently, parents of two more girls lodged FIRs against Sunil for sexual assault on their children. Holkar was named as accused in these cases, while Nayak was named in one for failing to act when they were told about the matter by the victims' parents,'' he said.

Holkar was sentenced to six months rigorous imprisonment in each of the three cases, along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each, while Nayak and Thomas were sentenced to six months in jail and fined Rs 10,000, the government pleader said.

''Varghese was awarded one year rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000. Holkar, Nayak, Thomas and Varghese were convicted under the POCSO Act and IPC section 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), Chandrakar said.

