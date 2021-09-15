Left Menu

N.Korea fired possible ballistic missile amid deadlocked nuclear talks

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, days after testing a long-range cruise missile. Japan's Coast Guard also said an object that could be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea. Both the South Korean military and Japanese Coast Guard gave no details.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 09:26 IST
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, days after testing a long-range cruise missile. Japan's Coast Guard also said an object that could be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea.

Both the South Korean military and Japanese Coast Guard gave no details. The launch came after North Korea said it successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile last weekend, calling it "a strategic weapon of great significance." Analysts say the missile could be the country's first such weapon with a nuclear capability.

Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons programme amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in return for U.S. sanctions relief. The negotiations have stalled since 2019.

